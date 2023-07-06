Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,595,000 after acquiring an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.