Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 231.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

