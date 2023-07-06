Educational Development (EDUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

EDUC stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.88. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

