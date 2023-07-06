Educational Development (EDUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
Educational Development Price Performance
EDUC stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.88. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
