eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 22.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

