Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

EHC stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $67.90.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.