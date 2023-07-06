European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.68). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.70), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.

European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 843.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. Devon Equity Management Limited is the Investment manager of the European Opportunities Trust (“EOT”). It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.