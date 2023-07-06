Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.