Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.86

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.86 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 22,753 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.36. The company has a market cap of £54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.