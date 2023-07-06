eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in eXp World were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eXp World Trading Down 4.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 672,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.68 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.