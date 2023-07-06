Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

