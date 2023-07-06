Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

