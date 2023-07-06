First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.51 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

