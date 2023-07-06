First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 120,235 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 2.0 %

FHB stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

