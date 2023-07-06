First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

