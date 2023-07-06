Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 921,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

