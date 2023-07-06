Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

