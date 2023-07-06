Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

