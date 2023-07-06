Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,000 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

