General Electric (NYSE:GE) Major Shareholder General Electric Pension Trust Buys 35,160 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General Electric stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

