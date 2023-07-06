General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

GM stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.