Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.81 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $423.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.