Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,660,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,331,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 93,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 364,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.