Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 279,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

