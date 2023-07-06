Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.