Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

