IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,411 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 738.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

