IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

