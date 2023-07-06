IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -223.20, a P/E/G ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

