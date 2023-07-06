IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $3,605,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 201,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

