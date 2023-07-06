IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $412.32 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.41 and a 200 day moving average of $353.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.