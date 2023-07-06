IFP Advisors Inc Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

IVZ opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

