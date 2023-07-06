IFP Advisors Inc Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SJM opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -160.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

