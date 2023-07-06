IFP Advisors Inc Has $304,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of YMAR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

