IFP Advisors Inc Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

