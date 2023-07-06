IFP Advisors Inc Has $314,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 169.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

