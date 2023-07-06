IFP Advisors Inc Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of FPFD opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

