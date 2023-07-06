IFP Advisors Inc Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3,550.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 over the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.