IFP Advisors Inc Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,450,000,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.