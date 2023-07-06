IFP Advisors Inc Has $346,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.