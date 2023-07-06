IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 192,311 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

