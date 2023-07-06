IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,165 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.