IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plains GP Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.