IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $476.97 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.67 and its 200 day moving average is $442.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

