IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

