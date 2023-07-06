IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,293 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

