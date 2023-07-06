IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 539.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

EFC opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

