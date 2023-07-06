IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after buying an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,854,000 after purchasing an additional 434,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

