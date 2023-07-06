IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS DAPR opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.