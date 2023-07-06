IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

