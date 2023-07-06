IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $99.13 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

